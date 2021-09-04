Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky: 10 hours together in the recording studio, music on the way?

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are working hard on something!

Just Jared reports that the pair of musicians were spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studios in New York early Thursday morning (July 29), after spent nearly ten hours in the recording studio making music together.

This isn’t the first time the two have made headlines for a potential musical collaboration on the way: recently they were spotted while they were shooting a video clip together in the Bronx in New York.

It is not known exactly what project they are working on, as regards the video clip it is rumored that it is for the new A $ AP Rocky record. But to mess up the cards now come these new photos of the couple at the exit of the famous Electric Lady Studios.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky – getty images

Will there be a featuring with Rihanna on the new A $ AP Rocky album? Or was she just there to give her boyfriend valuable advice? Maybe we can rekindle the hopes for R9, the highly anticipated new album from RiRi that has been out for years now, but which is still a mystery?

The only sure thing, for now, is that Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have been friends and collaborators for years and now. they are more in love than ever.

The new couple alert started in the last months of 2020, when People revealed that friendship had turned into love.

At Christmas 2020 there were no more doubts, when they were noticed while they spent the Holidays together in Barbados. Fast forward a few months, A $ AP Rocky publicly made the relationship official in an interview defining Rihanna “the love of my life“.

Press play on video below for the entire timeline of the story between Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky!

ph. getty images