Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky “are inseparable”: the latest update on the couple

10 December 2020




December opened with confirmation from People that Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are a couple.

Now an insider of the magazine has given a small update on the love story which, according to his words, even if it took a while to fuel it since it has been talked about for months thanks to their friendship, once it is turned on it would be rocket.

In the last weeks they have been inseparable the source said – It’s a new relationship but they both seem very busy“.

Rihanna is very happy and they have a lot of things in common. Both are very committed to helping the communities where they grew up. They are both very generous” he added.

People I had confirmed that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are dating after they had been spotted having dinner in New York in late November.

In recent days they have been paparazzi while taking a night walk around the Big Apple (you can see pictures on a Twitter fan account).

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have known each other for years, they have collaborated both musically and in businesses such as Savage x Fenty and Fenty Skin.

They also have walked the red carpets several times together as friends, the latest in December 2019, at the Fashion Awards in London.

ph: getty images


