Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are more in love than ever as they shoot a video together

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky appear they are so taken from each other in the last sighting, that looking at the images you will feel the butterflies in your stomach too!

The 33-year-old singer and 32-year-old rapper were spotted while they made a video together in the Bronx in New York last weekend.

Between hugs, looks eye to eye and walk hand in hand, in the photos they are more in love than ever: you can see them here, on the American gossip site Just Jared.

It is not known exactly what project they are working on, but it is rumored to be a music video for the new A $ AP Rocky record. Both are wearing fall looks, possibly the season it will be released.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky – getty images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have been friends and collaborators for years. The new couple alert started in the last months of 2020, when People revealed that friendship had turned into love.

At Christmas 2020 there were no more doubts, when they were noticed while they spent the Holidays together in Barbados. Fast forward a few months, A $ AP Rocky publicly made the relationship official in an interview defining Rihanna “the love of my life“.

Press play on video below for the entire timeline of the story between Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky!

ph: getty images