Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky brought their love to the 2021 Met Gala red carpet

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they posed for the first time as boyfriends at an official event!

The 33-year-old singer and her contemporary rapper walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 and, even if in the past they had already paraded together, this is it the first red carpet since becoming a couple.

At one point, fans feared they would never arrive, but in reality they were just late and were among the latest stars to show up at the fashion night.

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

Rihanna wore a designer total look Balenciaga and customized for her, with a cap embellished with crystals that recalled the Bulgari necklace and an oversized black coat, which played with flounces and volumes.

A $ AP Rocky chose the designer instead Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL, wearing a very colorful and very soft blanket over a black suit.

After the Met Gala 2021, RiRi changed into a black T-shirt and a sheer skirt to go to the after party she organized herself in New York.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna – getty images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) were friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

At Christmas they were noticed while they spent the Holidays together in Barbados. Fast forward a few months, A $ AP Rocky publicly made the relationship official in an interview defining Rihanna “the love of my life“.

ph: getty images