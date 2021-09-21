Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spotted together in an Italian restaurant in New York

It’s the first time that Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky are spotted together in the New Year, after being photographed while spent the 2020 Christmas Holidays in Barbados.

The 32-year-old singer and her contemporary rapper went to dinner in the Italian restaurant Emilio “s Ballato from New York. The place has recently ended up in the gossip why belongs to Katie Holmes’ new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo jr.

“Rihanna arrived with a group of friends and met A $ AP Rocky in the restaurant – told a source of AND! News – They entered through two different doors to try to be discreet. Once they were all in, they sat down togetherYou can see a photo of the artist arriving at the restaurant with one of her super looks here on Instagram.

The insider explained that Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky and friends would be reuniting for remember ASAP Yams, collaborator of the rapper unfortunately passed away on January 18, 2015. They would meet every year around this time to remember Steven Rodriguez (the real name of ASAP Yams).

“They meet for dinner and share stories – added the source – There was a lot of food and laughter. They stayed there for two hours and left the restaurant apart, to avoid being photographed together“.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past there was already talk of a possible relationship.

But the truth new couple alert was triggered at the end of 2020, when People I had confirmed they are together.

Recently a source told some details about their relationship and how the fact that they have known each other for a long time helps their love.

