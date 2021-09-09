Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were photographed on their way to dinner together in New York

If you were wondering how the relationship between Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky, the latest sighting confirms that they are still a couple!

The 33-year-old singer and her contemporary rapper they were photographed on their way to dinner at the Carbone restaurant in New York last weekend.

Both wore two baseball-inspired jackets and RiRi’s featured a giant “R” embroidered across the chest. And they both seemed in a great mood, smiling and waving at the paparazzi who immortalized them. You can see the photos here on Instagram.

getty images

Meanwhile, a source of Entertainment Tonight said the couple spent time with one of Rihanna’s brothers, Rorrey.

“Rihanna is very attached to her brothers, so it is certainly important that they get along well with those they are dating – explained the insider – Rorrey is a huge A $ AP fan and considers him one of the family, because A $ AP and Rihanna have been friends for a long time so she is comfortable with him. They get along well and have fun all together“.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have been BFFs and collaborators for years and in the past there was already talk of a possible relationship. But the truth new couple alert was triggered at the end of 2020, when People I had confirmed that friendship had turned into love.

At Christmas 2020 there were no more doubts, when they were seen while they spent the Holidays together in Barbados.

ph: getty images