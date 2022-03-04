Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go viral for “making faces” at Kendall Jenner, the rapper’s ex

Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky attended fashion week in Paris and They went viral for “making faces” at Kendall Jenner, who is the rapper’s ex-girlfriend. The couple of the moment could not help but react to the catwalk of the model for the Off-White parade.

On February 28, the fashion week began in Paris and Kendall Jenner She was modeling for the Off-White fashion show. That same day the model was seen during a photo shoot with the Hadid sisters for the same luxury streetwear brand.

Kendall Jenner took all the attention not only from the public present during the parade but also from Internet users who were surprised by the way the businesswoman modeled. It quickly went viral on Twitter that Kendall Jenner “was lazy.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky React to Kendall Jenner’s Fashion Show

However, Kendall was not the only one who was in everyone’s sights, as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky They had an expression when they saw the model that it was impossible to go unnoticed. The couple of the moment who is currently expecting their first child together was sitting in the front row of the show and took center stage.

Twitter

After the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky moment came to light, social networks were flooded with the now famous photograph and left comments like: “I’m dying of laughter with the reaction of Rihanna seeing Kendall ‘parading’”, “The video of Rihanna’s face watching Kendall parade has me dead” and “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky represent me watching Kendall’s lazy catwalk”.

It should be noted that before dating Rihanna, A$AP Rocky had a romantic relationship with Kendall Jenner, so it is believed that this was the real reason why the singer looked at the model like that.

Check out the video of Kendall Jenner’s catwalk here: