Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married… in the rapper’s new music video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have teamed up in the music video for the rapper’s new song, “DMB,” released Thursday.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said “I do” to each other! At least, in the clip of their new song, “DMB”, released this Thursday. In the 3-minute video, the 33-year-old rapper asks the “Diamonds” singer, “Will you marry me?” The latter, who appears in a red veil, replies “Yes”. At the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple.

In July 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed filming in the streets of the Bronx, New York, dressed in the same way as in the clip. The project remained mysterious until the release of the video on Thursday. The shooting therefore took place before Rihanna became pregnant with her first child.

The couple, who have been dating since 2020, have never publicly announced a wedding even though last February, the 34-year-old Barbadian woman made headlines by being photographed with a diamond ring on her left ring finger during a trip shopping. Asked about the jewel, she had shyly replied to the paparazzi in Los Angeles, saying: “That old ring? You act like you’ve never seen him.”

On April 23, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated a “baby shower” with their friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It was the couple’s first outing after the rapper was arrested a few days earlier. As a reminder, the 33-year-old artist would be linked to a shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles. According to the victim, who survived, the rapper and two other men approached him with a handgun. A$AP Rocky reportedly shot him three or four times and a bullet grazed his hand.