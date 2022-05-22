Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, is it over?

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna seemed to live the perfect love with rapper A$AP Rocky. Lately, relatives even said that they were about to get married. But everything now seems compromised, if the rumor of the breakup is confirmed.

Could this be the end of a couple who had made a name for themselves as one of Hollywood’s coolest and most beloved couples? For a few hours, the rumor of the rupture between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky does not cease to swell in the United States. And no one dares to think of a buzz, because they don’t need it. Especially right now. But it would be a bad atmosphere born between the two because of a history of infidelity.

In the midst of a world where the virtual and the ephemeral reign supreme, and where fidelity and respect for a relationship find it difficult to resist the growing number of temptations, the young couple may be in the process of to liquefy. After an infidelity of the rapper which would have been discovered in recent weeks, Riri would have preferred to say stop!

And, according to sources close to the couple, A$AP would not have looked far. He would have become infatuated with one of his companion’s collaborators. It even seems that the couple was already in crisis since the beginning of the year. That is, from the moment Rihanna began to suspect her boyfriend after finding messages exchanged with designer Amina Muaddi, who works for Rihanna in her Fenty clothing line. Finally, she entered sufficiently explicit messages that would have pushed the singer and businesswoman to make the decision to stop everything.

The rumor panics the canvas currently. But those concerned have not yet reacted.

Case to follow.

R.Jordan