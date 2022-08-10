Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, radiant and matched couple on the streets of New York

Three months after the birth of their first child, the singer and the rapper treated themselves to a stylish and coordinated night out.

After playing the sexy pregnancy card, Rihanna calms the game. And now comes out that of the “well-matched” couple. Seen on Sunday August 7 in the streets of New York with her companion A$AP Rocky, the singer wore wide high-waisted jeans, a fringed shirt, Adidas X Wales Bonner sneakers and a cascade of golden jewelry. A casual look that played the perfect match with that of the rapper, also in baggy jeans matched with a colorful long-sleeved top, a sleeveless vest and a slightly quirky colored cap.

Rihanna makes her first appearance since giving birth

“Comfortable” turn

In recent weeks, we have been able to see the businesswoman in a series of comfortable pieces, far from the daring outfits exhibited since January 2022, the date of the very media announcement of her pregnancy.

In early July, for her first public appearance after giving birth, Rihanna wore a Prada black maxi jacket and black leggings. She then went to Paris, to the Lollapalooza festival, to attend the concert of her companion. We then saw her in a panta-leggings with heels and a Balenciaga sports tracksuit. What do we remember? That if it is no longer a question of transgressive stylistic register -for the moment-, that does not detract from its very assertive looks. Which his companion may have been inspired by.