Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ready to move to Barbados to raise their son?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it still seems that the scenario has been discussed behind the scenes: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could leave the United States to raise their child in Barbados.

RiRi and A$AP ready to move?

Proud Barbadian, RiRi could return to his island to raise his son alongside A$AP Rocky. The mother of the family, having given birth a few days ago, would indeed plan to settle in Barbados, where she has a very beautiful residence. Considered a real celebrity on the spot – she was also named national hero of the Republic of Barbados in 2021 -, the singer could therefore consider a different way of life.

For its part, the tabloid The Mirror wants to be less categorical, and evokes the possibility for the small family to live in California two seasons a year, to spend the fall and winter in Barbados. A source announced as close to the singer confirms the latter’s attachment to her island: “Rihanna loves Barbados and she really enjoyed growing up there. She wants to give her baby the same experience she had, on the sidelines of show business. His and A$AP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple plan to move there in a few months. »

As mentioned, perhaps the interpreter of Diamonds simply caresses the desire to offer his son a childhood similar to his, in terms of environment?