Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reappear on a romantic evening without their grandson (photos)

The player was the protagonist this Sunday of ‘Turbo’, the program of the French channel M6 dedicated to the world of the automobile, in which he spoke about his son Ibrahim.

Karim Benzema (34) was the protagonist of ‘Turbo’, the program of the French channel M6 devoted to the world of the automobile, one of the great passions of the French footballer, who injured his left calf against Mallorca and couldn’t be available for the Clasico against Barcelona, ​​which Real Madrid lost 4-0 at home. He was also unable to attend the call of the France team, replaced by Olivier Giroud.

A setback after the filming of the show, which occurred a month ago, in which he took the opportunity to give free rein to his fans on the asphalt of the Jarama circuit and, incidentally, to comment on certain aspects related to his private life. and the abilities of his son Ibrahim, who turns five in May.

And it is that, according to the striker, the little one already points paths. “My son has a good touch on the ball, it’s true! Are we going to sign him for Real? We’ll wait a bit,” assures Benzema who, faced with the possibility of Ibrahim making the leap to Los Blancos’ academy, also has his mother’s approval.

Benzema also has a daughter named Mélia, 7, and with the youngest of the family, it is his weakness as he demonstrated in an interview on Quotidien (TMC) in 2019, where the player cracked when he was told. showed a photo of him. children.

“Ah… that’s a lot of things, that… that’s all. I don’t even have words because it touches my heart. […] You don’t have to show me this or I’ll start crying.”said the striker.

For the rest, the player was able to take control of a McLaren 765LT Spider under the supervision of two specialists, the French Dominique Chapate and Safet Rastoder, presenters of the show which celebrated its 35th anniversary with the presence of one of the Real Madrid.

The Madrid captains and one of the fans’ most beloved footballers who, who knows, might return to enjoy another Benzema in the future. We will have to wait.