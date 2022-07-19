Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, relaxing time at the cinema

New release for the couple. Since the announcement of her pregnancy on January 31, Rihanna has multiplied the outings alone or accompanied. And this weekend, the 34-year-old singer enjoyed a relaxing moment at the cinema with her companion, A$AP Rocky. The couple wore a very casual and somewhat similar outfit. The Barbadian opted for a pair of sneakers, jeans, a jacket, as well as a white Mickey and Minnie Mouse printed t-shirt, with the description “Who dat yo? Dat’s just my baby daddy”. For his part, the 33-year-old rapper wore a pair of brown boots, jeans and a blue jacket with fluorescent details on the sleeves.

The same weekend, Rihanna had been seen, alone, during a trip to the restaurant Giorgio Baldiat Los Angeles. For the occasion, the star wore a pink dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline. Since her pregnancy, the interpreter of “Diamonds” does not hesitate to reveal her pretty rounded belly during her outings, with very varied looks. In a relationship since the end of 2020, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had formalized their relationship in May 2021.