Rihanna and A$AP Rocky release photos of their second daughter

A little more than a month after welcoming their daughter, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share the first photos of their newborn with the public.

Interpreters They opted for a nice family session where we also got to see their first child.

The family posed for famous fashion photographer Miles Diggs, better known as Diggy A session with casual outfits. A$AP wore jeans and a white T-shirt and Rihanna wore a denim jacket and blue leggings.,

The couple shared a tender family photo session. /Instagram: @DIGGZY



interpreter from barbados, She is seen smiling with her abundant Chinese hair down, while dressed in pink, holding her small child in her arms, covered with a blue and purple blanket.

Recall that in 2022, interpreters had also revealed Rihanna’s first pregnancy through a photo session.

Rihanna gave birth to a child on August 3After the singer surprised her fans show of super bowL 2022 because this is where she announced her second pregnancy when she was seen dancing with a Dress From which we learned that she was expecting a child.