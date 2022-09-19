Rihanna and A$AP Rocky return to the studio and spark rumors about a new album

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spin the perfect love since the birth of their first son. In addition to making headlines for their still-blooming relationship, the couple have also been spotted much more in the city in recent weeks, as well as in a Los Angeles studiocausing speculations that the 34-year-old singer is preparing her next album.

Rihanna spotted during a studio session

More than 7 years after its last album dated ANTI released in 2016, Rihanna is about to make her big comeback on the front of the stage. As reported TMZFriday evening (September 16), the founder of Fenty Beauty and her famous boyfriend stepped out in casual attire, heading out for a umpteenth time in a studio in Los Angeles.

Indeed, the Barbadian singer left a session in the studio around 1 a.m. with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and wore a comfortable set as she walked to the car. Rihanna donned a oversized brown jersey and slightly faded baggy jeans paired with pointy heels, a denim handbag, Sun glasses and a selection of silver jewelry. Rocky had worn a black hoodie and sweatpants with crisp sneakers on his feet.

Even though none official information has yet been given about the presence of the two lovers at the recording studio, fans are already excited to discover in the coming days a new project of the 34-year-old singer after a long break.

A$AP Rocky implicated in Hollywood shooting case

Besides the possibility of an album on the way, the New York native has also been busy with his ongoing case against A$AP Relli, a former friend who alleged that Rakim Mayers shot him during of an argument in Hollywood Last year, resulting in a bullet from the fragments that would have touched his hand. For his part, the 33-year-old man denied the allegations, alongside his new lawyer, Joe Tacopina. “Rocky did not commit a crime“, the lawyer told TMZ. “It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal charges if Rocky didn’t pay him..”

Tacopina also claimed to have “two eyewitnesses who support the story [de son client]“, stating that not only was there no bullet fragments, but also that no shot had ever been fired. According to the rapper’s legal team, Relli made up the story in a “get rich quick scheme“.