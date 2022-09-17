Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Romance get strong after baby as she wears baggy jeans at the studio

Image Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Rihanna34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working together in a studio and turning heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were pictured walking in and out of their session in Los Angeles, California, in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and jeans in denim for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mum also added Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker sunglasses and pumps to her outfit as she clutched a Balenciaga handbag, and the doting dad completed the look with white Nike sneakers , black and teal.

It’s unclear if Rihanna and Rocky were working on a collaboration together during their recent studio visit, but this isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted there. They were spotted heading to the studio just a day before and sporting different eye-catching wardrobe choices. His included a blue, white and black singlet and gray sweatpants while his consisted of a black leather jacket over a black and white patterned shirt and gray baggy pants.

Rihanna and Rocky’s musical outings come as they are also busy with their newborn son. The new parents have been very tight-lipped about their baby since she was born nearly four months ago, but still managed to spend some quality time on public date nights. RiRi also recently found time to go to a girls’ night out at Caviar House in New York City, where she wore a similar oversized outfit.

As Rihanna spends some quality time with her loved ones, many fans are wondering when she’ll be releasing a new solo album. A source recently told us that it may have been a while since she focused on being a mom. “Her focus right now is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” source EXLCUSVELY said. HollywoodLife. “He’s been such an amazing partner, he’s been busy with gigs and working on his album, but if he’s not working he’s by his side. »

“He completely worships her, he is so dedicated to her and their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are so happy,” the source added of Rocky. Rihanna’s latest album, Anticame out in 2016.