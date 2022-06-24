Rihanna and A&ap Rocky secretly married? This clue that sows doubt

While the most “hyped” couple of the year is about to welcome their first child, in just a few days, rumors about a potential marriage have swelled on the Web.

Rumor or reality?

The rapper unveiled the latest music video for his title BMD. In this video, we discover A&ap Rocky during a ceremony wearing a grillz on his teeth with the inscription “Marry Me”, “Marry me”, in French. In the clip, Rihanna is present and smiles at her in turn, we thus discover a grillz where he is registered “I do”understand in French, “I want it”. A wedding scene that looks very real. And that was enough to stir up the rumours. Very quickly, on social networks, fans shared excerpts from the clip and published “Did they get married?”could we read, or even “A&ap and Rihanna are engaged !!”.

Are rihanna and asap rocky actually engaged cuz I am happy for them😭 — divora (@k7ssland) May 6, 2022

Of course, the busy couple did not comment on these rumors. As a reminder, a few weeks ago, the rapper was arrested by the Los Angeles police for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in 2021. Rihanna would have been very saddened by this controversy. She would currently be in Barbados, her island of birth, to welcome her first child very soon. One thing is certain, the couple seem more in love than ever, and a marriage in the air would not be a surprise. Simple rumor or reality? To be continued…



