Rihanna and A$AP Rocky separated? The rumor swells in the United States!

Many rumors about a potential breakup of the Rihanna-A$AP Rocky couple have been circulating for a few hours on social networks.

Officially in a relationship since May 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be living a magnificent romance, after many years of friendship. A relationship that even took an additional turn at the start of the year with the announcement of RiRi’s pregnancy, a revelation that had provoked many reactions around the world. Subsequently, Rihanna, who recently joined the list of billionaire personalities of Forbes proudly displayed her baby bump, alongside her companion but also alone, notably for the cover of the prestigious magazine US Vogue. And if everything seemed to be going for the best between them, a crazy rumor has been circulating for a few hours on social networks.

Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna?

Indeed, in the United States, several sources announce that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would have recently separated. In question, a supposed deception on the part of the New York rapper, whom the singer from Barbados would have surprised in very bad shape alongside the designer Amina Muaddi. The latter, 34 years old and of Romanian and Jordanian origin, is none other than the head of the creation of the shoes of the brand Fenty – which Rihanna had hired in December 2019. She also happens to be the companion of a well-known comedian in France, namely Fary Lopes. Obviously, the social networks are agitated since the various publications relaying these rumors, which can all the same seem surprising in view of the public declarations of love of A$AP Rocky towards his beloved. There is no doubt that the main interested parties will quickly take the floor to confirm or refute the rumors that are circulating about them.