Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: their marriage would be “imminent”

Singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky will soon be parents for the first time. If the couple has multiplied public appearances since the announcement of the pregnancy of the artist, in recent weeks, the duo is talked about for all other reasons. A few days ago, the rapper was arrested by the police on his return from Barbados where the two stars were spending a romantic vacation. A scandal that was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a secret marriage. Indeed, A$AP Rocky unveiled the clip for his song “DMB”, which seems to be a declaration of love to Rihanna. The latter appears in the video, she appears in front of the singer who reveals a grillz (a jewel for the teeth, editor’s note) with the writing: “Do you want to marry me? “, Rihanna then smiles in turn with a grillz who says, “I do. “A staging that cast doubt on the status of their relationship, not to mention that Rihanna had already worn a jewel, which was similar to an engagement ring last March.

A small romantic ceremony

However, it would seem that the clip was only a way of declaring their love and that the couple is still not married, since they would be in the middle of preparations for a ceremony to seal their union. According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, Rihanna would like to be inspired by the wedding of Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a classy event, but in a very small committee. A source close to the “Diamonds” singer said, “Rihanna has already spoken to photographers she considers close friends to capture the magical moments of her wedding to A$AP. She continues: “It looks like the ceremony will take place very soon. She keeps the details to herself, but it will be a small ceremony and very romantic. She concludes: “Like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, they will do it in a discreet way and people will surely hear about it afterwards. »