Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky visit the recording studio together 4 months after welcoming their first baby

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Round 3! Power couple Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are back in the studio as we catch them arriving at a recording studio for the third night in a row in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images containing children Please pixelate the front face To publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Round 2! Rihanna stays on casual fashion in a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey teamed with denim jeans, Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps and a Balenciaga denim handbag as she steps out for a another studio session with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who tried to lay low, in Los Angeles. Could we have a possible joint album from the power couple? Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images containing children Please pixelate face before posting*
Image credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, visited a studio in Los Angeles, Calif. again, leaving many wondering if they were working on a big musical project together. The singer and rapper, who welcomed their first child in May, were pictured walking in and out of the venue for the third night in a row and looking amazing in black outfits. She wore a black Mercedes Benz hoodie over a black top, black pants, and white and black sneakers and he wore a light black hoodie, black pants, and black boots.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are hitting the studio for the third time this week. (BACKGROUND GRID)

Rihanna also had her hair mostly down with an up section with her look and wore white framed sunglasses and necklaces. She also wore makeup and appeared to be talking to her beau while walking towards the studio door. A mini denim backpack could also be seen on one of her shoulders.

It’s unclear exactly what Rihanna and Rocky are up to together at the studio, but considering the multiple times they’ve visited in a week, it’s sure to matter. Maybe the two new parents are working on some music about their newborn son, which they’ve been pretty tight-lipped about. Either way, the releases definitely seem to mean something big is coming for talented artists.

Rihanna
Rihanna on her second studio outing with A$AP Rocky this week. (BACKGROUND GRID)

Ahead of their final studio visit, Rihanna and Rocky were pictured heading to the same studio the night before. They also wore stylish outfits at the time, including a singlet, light blue baggy jeans and pink and white heels for her, as well as a black and purple hoodie, black track pants and sneakers Black, white and teal Nikes for him. At one point, the doting dad cracked a big smile, indicating he was in good spirits.

When Rihanna and Rocky aren’t busy making music, they’re spending time with their baby boy. Although Rihanna has been very public about showing off her baby bump during her pregnancy, she has kept many details about her son under wraps. The parents have only been seen on outings with the bundle of joy a handful of times since she was born and have managed to find other times for date nights.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

First reactions to ‘Andor’, the new ‘Star Wars’ series

36 seconds ago

Ana de Armas: “For Norma, Marilyn was armor and, at the same time, a prison” | Marilyn-Monroe | Cinema and series

12 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The showdown has already begun for the future of Lionel Messi

13 mins ago

Ben Affleck shines in front of and behind the cameras in this great heist thriller worthy successor to ‘Heat’, and it has just arrived on Amazon Prime Video

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button