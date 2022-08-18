Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby spotted for the first time stepping off their private jet

After a New York getaway, the couple formed by the singer and the rapper returned to Los Angeles with their newborn this Sunday, August 14. Their arrival was eagerly awaited by the press, eager to discover the face of the infant.

London, Paris, New York… A few months after giving birth, singer Rihanna is increasing her public appearances this summer. Back in Los Angeles, the Barbadian was spotted on Sunday August 14 by photographers and some fans on the airport tarmac, in the company of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, their bodyguard and for the first time in public, their 3-month-old baby, as reported hollywood-life Monday August 15.

A discreet appearance

It is Rihanna who discreetly leads the way out of the plane, dressed in a set sportswear dark — cap, sweatshirt, jogging pants. Her very sober look is enhanced by a yellow handbag with a python pattern. The interpreter of Diamonds is closely followed by her companion A$AP Rocky, in a flannel shirt and wide jeans. Like the singer, the rapper wears a large baseball cap, which seems to be intended to hide his face, notes hollywood-life in its columns.

Then comes an imposing bodyguard, carefully holding the newborn in his hands in a baby carrier. If we do not see the head or the hand of the infant, everything suggests that it is the son of the two stars. The latter, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to the revelations of the American magazine TMZ . Initially, the couple did not even want to communicate the sex of their first child.

A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Longtime friends, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky formalized their romance in June 2021. Now happy parents, the two artists must now face a test, this time legal. Indeed, the American rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been charged with a shooting. The interpreter of Babushka Boi is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon in a November shooting in Hollywood. The musician is due to appear this Wednesday, August 17, in a Los Angeles court.

This is not his first run-in with the law. In August 2019, the 30-year-old was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a brawl in Stockholm.