Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, a love was born between the singer and the rapper

In these hours there are rumors of a love story born between Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky. The two have been friends for a long time but in early 2020, after a trip to New York, they would have decided to start a story. There had been talk for months of an ongoing flirtation between the two, who had been spotted together at dinner in the Big Apple. Rihanna at the beginning of the year his three-year story with the artist ended Hassan Jameel and now People confirms her relationship with A $ AP Rocky.

Collaborations and legal troubles

Rihanna and the rapper first worked together in 2013. They have known each other for a long time and have been friends, she chose him as the protagonist of the campaign. Fenty Skin. It happened last July, when there was almost no suspicion about a possible love story between them but there was already a lot of understanding. In 2013 ASAP Rocky he had chosen Rihanna as the protagonist of the video of “Fashion Killa “. She reciprocated the gesture by choosing the rapper to open her Diamonds World Tour. Other photos immortalize them together with the London Fashion Awards and the presence of Rihanna in Sweden, during a concert by ASAP Rocky. An important presence, because the rapper in Sweden had some problems, to the point that even Donald Trump – then US President – had intervened on the issue.

Rakim Athleaston Mayers is the real name of ASAP Rocky. Born in 1988, he is today one of the most important rappers around. After taking part in A $ AP Yams, he successfully continued his solo career. Like most rappers, he is a controversial figure for his own too judicial troubles and more than one charge of assault, including the one that led to his arrest in Sweden.

In 2012 ASAP Rocky he was first arrested for assaulting 3 men. The following year, a woman accused him of beating her during the Budweiser Festival. A witness did not appear in court, causing the case to be dismissed but it came back to the surface in 2014. The woman reported ASAP Rocky, who has always pleaded innocent: in 2015 the two reached an out-of-court settlement. The Sweden case dates back to 2019. ASAP Rocky was in Stockholm for a date on his European tour and was once again arrested for assault. The rapper remained in prison for a month, sparking movements that demanded his release, and then was sentenced to 6 months in prison. Before the images were released in which ASAP Rocky attacked other people, the same rapper had shared videos in which boys had followed both him and the bodyguards, insulting them and throwing a pair of headphones at one of the bodyguards.

Past stories

As for his sentimental past, however, ASAP Rocky is known for the relationship with Iggy Azalea (2011-2012) and the one with the model Chanel Iman, which ended in 2014, with which he was supposed to get married. In 2017 he was with the model Kylie Jenner and claims to have had an affair with Rita Ora in 2015, but she denied it. Even the loves of Rihanna are known to the general public. Before the three years spent alongside Hassan Jameel, the Barbadian singer was with Drake, the actor Josh Hartnett, the sportsman Matt Kemp And Chris Brown.