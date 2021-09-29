Rihanna and Asap Rocky are together: the confirmation of love

After the gossip, the official. A source close to Rihanna confirmed a People the existence of a link between the singer and the rapper Asap Rocky. The two, seen together in New York, would have been engaged since last January, when, after the end of her relationship with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna would have decided to transform the friendship with Rocky into something more.

The couple has a long acquaintance behind them. Asap Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Kayers, opened the Diamonds World Tour Rihanna in 2013, then participating in the remix of her own Cockiness. Rihanna, for her part, appeared in the video for Fashion Killa and, in December 2019, she flew to Sweden to attend the rapper’s concert, who returned to perform in the country after being arrested.

Together, they showed up on red carpets and covers, most recently meeting up for the Fenty Skin campaign, an inclusive line promoted by Rihanna. “The hardest thing about working with Rihanna was trying to be serious, not to laugh all the time, not to have too much fun,” said the rapper, whose ex-girlfriends also include Kendall Jenner.

