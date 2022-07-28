Rihanna and ASAP Rocky casual outing for new parents

In mid-May, in Los Angeles, Rihanna became a mother by giving birth to her first child: a little boy with a mysterious first name. This happy event, the singer, actress and entrepreneur shares it with her companion, the rapper ASAP Rocky. While waiting to perhaps discover the face of the baby one day, the couple made an appearance on the streets of New York on July 27.

Cap screwed on the head, in a big parka, mini shorts and sneakers, the young mother of 34 years old was seen while shopping in a supermarket. The mood was also laid back for ASAP Rocky, also in activewear. It was in much more sophisticated outfits that the couple had been seen leaving a New York restaurant two days earlier. The young parents obviously enjoyed a romantic dinner before perhaps finding their infant.

What’s next after this ad

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announced the arrival of their first child last January, with a series of photos in New York, the baby bump in the air. Throughout her pregnancy, the star offered her fans a number of daring looks, often bare midriff. The founder of Fenty Beauty has thus launched a real trend: many pregnant celebrities have indeed imitated her in recent months.

What’s next after this ad

Read also: Rihanna, young mother in “admiration” in front of her little boy

If the singer and actress confided in living a fulfilling pregnancy, she however had to face a personal ordeal a few weeks before giving birth: the arrest of her companion for his alleged involvement in a shooting dating back to November 2021. He has since been released.