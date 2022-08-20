Rihanna and ASAP Rocky feel ‘blessed’ after welcoming their first baby

New baby happiness! Rihanna and ASAP rocky are adjusting ‘well’ to parenthood months after their son’s arrival, source says exclusively We weekly.

“They rarely leave their baby’s side,” adds the insider of the Grammy winner, 34, and her partner, 33, who became parents in May. “They are very tight-lipped about their newborn baby out of concern for his safety and really want to keep him out of the public eye at this time. … They both feel truly blessed and couldn’t be happier.

When it comes to bouncing back after baby, the “Complicated” singer takes her time. “Rihanna is in no rush to lose weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel the pressure to lose it fast,” the source said. We. “Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to thrive in motherhood.”

The couple sparked romance rumors in December 2019, with We exclusively reporting two months later that the musicians were “hooking up”. The “Good for You” rapper broke his silence on the relationship in May 2021, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” during an interview with QG.

“[It’s] so much better when you have The One. She probably represents, like, a million others,” the New York native said at the time. “I think when you know, you know. It’s the right one.”

The Fenty Beauty designer announced her pregnancy the following January with a fashionable maternity photoshoot in New York City. “They are both very excited,” a source said. We at the time. “Rihanna is going to be an amazing mother. She has already trained with her nephews and nieces. …She takes care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP caters to all of her needs, definitely treating her like a princess.

Since welcoming their son earlier this year, the “Love on the Brain” artist and record producer have kept a low profile. Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth in July at GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival at London’s Crystal Palace Park, and the couple were spotted together on a walk in New York earlier this this month.

“They have low-key dates but are still focused on raising their little boy,” the first source said. We.

The duo have yet to reveal their chosen name for their son, but Rocky opened up about his hopes for the baby’s future during a candid interview with Dizzy magazine in May. “I will always remind my [future] children to never lose their imagination, even in adulthood, no matter what. I actually love watching cartoons,” he told the outlet. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just want a cool kid with cool parents.

