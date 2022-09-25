Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

Last May, Rihanna and ASAP ROCKY became parents for the first time! Since then, the couple seems to be on a little cloud.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are today the happy ones of a little boy! In any case, the two stars like to grant themselves countless romantic outings. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Rihanna is fulfilled on all levels

Nowadays, Rihanna is one of the artists most popular at the moment. The pretty brunette has also sold thousands albums around the world!

And all his concerts have always sold out. Obviously, the interpreter of Umbrella has made countless collaborations ‘which have had the merit of unleashing passions.

According to the latest news, his audience is still eagerly awaiting his next opus. It must be said that the star has teased with panache his new titles…

“I envision my next project in a totally different way from what I had imagined before. I think it suits me better. Much better. It’s authentic… It will be funny for me. And that to me releases a lot of pressure, thus revealed the artist in the columns of Vogue.

But his fans have understood that their idol also focused on other projects. In addition to music, the interpreter of “Diamonds” is also illustrated in the world of cosmetics… And the world of fashion. Just that !

Its brand Fenty Beauty has also met with great success internationally. Every year, his incredible business pays him big! Kylie Jenner just has to watch out…

Impossible to ignore the countless collections of Savage X Fenty. If Rihanna has always been very ambitious, for several months, his priorities have totally changed… And you know why!

ASAP Rocky and his better half are on cloud nine

So last May, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky expanded their lovely family. Out of sight, the stylist therefore gave birth to a little boy.

Wanting to protect her secret garden, the businesswoman did not want to reveal her first name. And no photos have leaked so far.

On a daily basis, Riri would also be very protective of her toddler! According to a close friend of the latter, Cara Delevigne’s sidekick would be “a fantastic mother”.

“Rihanna barely leaves him”,also confessed the insider to our colleagues. And that’s not all !

The ex of Chris Brown would be in total osmosis with ASAP Rocky. “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment. But they’re doing great.”added the anonymous source. “Their little boy is in good health. And Rihanna is just in awe of him.”

On July 27, the lovebirds also offered themselves a trip to the streets of New York. With their bodyguards, the duo also tried to go incognito.

For his part, the rapper bet on a colorful and totally chill ! As for Rihanna, she opted for a big parka, mini-shorts without forgetting THE cap!

Obviously, the couple had decided to do some shopping. A few days earlier, they were both seen in a chic New York restaurant… Obviously, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seem to like each other like the first day. A perfect happiness that also makes many envious!