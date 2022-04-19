Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in love in Barbados, childbirth is imminent

By Sebastian J.



Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen romantically in Barbados on April 17, 2022. The 34-year-old singer’s delivery is imminent!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky found themselves at the heart of a huge scandal on April 14, 2022. Rumor has it that Riri ended her relationship with the rapper after being cheated on by him, who allegedly became closer to the shoe designer , Amina Muaddi, with whom the superstar collaborated for one of the drops of her brand Fenty. But in reality, everything was fake, as confirmed by a source at the American site TMZ. The rupture and the infidelity of the artist were invented from scratch. The proof, since on April 15, 2022, the day the canvas ignited, the couple was photographed arriving in Barbados, the island which saw the birth of the 34-year-old singer. The lovebirds have since been spotted on a romantic outing, as multiple outlets have reported..

On the pictures, we can see that the interpreter of Love On The Brain will soon give birth to her first child. Besides, this would explain the trip of the future parents to the Caribbean. In effect, Rihanna reportedly planned for a long time to give birth to her baby where she feels happiest on Earth. “For her, the day she becomes a mother is the most important day of her life. She wants it to be as magical as possible. She will have around her the people she cares about the most, including her mother Monica and her childhood best friend Sonita Alexander, who is a doctor. She would like it to be her who gives birth to the baby” told a relative to The Mirror.

Rihanna would like to party

Rihanna would also have planned to party with her friends and loved ones: “She’s going to throw a beach party and host receptions at her house and at a nearby resort. She is so looking forward to celebrating with her loved ones and is determined to make this event epic. » Everyone now has their eyes on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who shouldn’t hide the sex of their baby for long, which has already been talked about so much since the announcement of the star’s pregnancy at the end of January 2022.