Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, late evening return for young parents

The young parents obviously had a good Saturday evening! On August 6, Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, were spotted returning from a New York party. The couple were surprised by photographers as they walked through a park… at four in the morning. A remarkable exit since the two artists have limited their appearances since the birth of their first child last May.

Sunglasses on the nose, XXL jeans and jewelry by the dozen: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were matched for this evening in the big apple. Already at the end of July, in the middle of a shopping session in a New York supermarket, the 34-year-old singer and the 33-year-old rapper appeared in almost synchronized looks, this time in a sporty and colorful style. Obviously, we will still have to wait before perhaps one day discovering the face of their little boy, now three months old.

“They’re keeping a low profile so they can enjoy their little family,” a source from “Entertainment Tonight” recently reported. “His privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. “They were going out all hours of the day and night and interacting with the fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announced the arrival of their first child last January, with a series of photos in New York, the baby bump in the air. Throughout her pregnancy, the star offered her fans a number of daring looks, often bare midriff. The founder of Fenty Beauty has thus launched a real trend: many pregnant celebrities have indeed imitated her in recent months.