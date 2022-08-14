Rihanna and Asap Rocky parents, they appear more in love than ever

Rihanna and Asap Rocky just made their first public appearance since becoming parents. The couple seems to be on cloud nine.

The singer and the rapper first collaborated musically before officially becoming a couple. Rihanna and Asap Rocky have known each other for over ten years now. Since their meeting, they have never separated. It was in 2020 that the couple finally formalized their relationship. The lovers have indeed been seen on several occasions very close in public places. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were going to be parents for the first time.

A few months ago, the star finally gave birth to a baby boy. For the moment, neither Rihanna nor Asap Rocky have revealed the identity and the face of their son. The pretty brunette and her darling are trying to preserve their privacy. Shortly before the birth of their child, the couple was the subject of wild rumors. The rapper had been accused of cheating on the singer. However, the couple proved otherwise by appearing hand in hand shortly after this speculation. Today, Rihanna and Asap Rocky seem to be on cloud nine. The lovers have also been spotted strolling the streets of New York.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky more united than ever

This Friday, August 12, the star and her companion offered a dinner for two at the Emilio restaurant. Rihanna and Asap Rocky have indeed been photographed at night in the streets of New York. This is the first time the couple have made a public appearance since the birth of their son. In these shots, the young woman is wearing a magnificent black dress, a white shirt and thigh-high boots. The rapper has a much more relaxed look. He wears a baggy and a plaid shirt. Rihanna looks really sexy in these photos. The couple spins the perfect love. Their new life as parents seems to be working for them.