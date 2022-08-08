Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take a pre-sunrise walk in New York 12 weeks after welcoming their son

Late at night or early in the morning? Rihanna and ASAP rocky were spotted in a New York City park around 4 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 7.

The new parents, who welcomed their first son in May, wore casual outfits for their pre-sunrise walk. The “Diamonds” singer, 34, paired her baggy jeans with green and white trainers from Wales Bonner’s collaboration with Adidas Original. Her distressed periwinkle button-up shirt showed off her midriff. She completed the look with gold jewelry — including several rings and necklaces — and a pair of black sunglasses.

Rocky, 33, meanwhile wore black boots and a wallet chain with his oversized jeans. He layered a black utility vest over his multicolored long sleeve shirt and finished the look with a chunky necklace, purple shades and a funky beanie.

The two were accompanied by security guards as they walked through the park to a waiting car.

It was a rare outing for the duo, who have kept their relationship low-key since the “What’s My Name” singer gave birth to their baby boy in the spring. Rihanna’s first public appearance was to support her beau, who she started dating in 2019.

The “Consideration” singer attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London, to support the rapper at his headlining concert on July 1. Rihanna wore a black Prada bomber jacket with black leggings to the event, but the low key look didn’t stop fans from recognizing her. She was spotted blowing a kiss to her love from the audience as security escorted her through the crowd.

Rihanna also sported a low-key look two weeks later when she attended the Mexican Geniuses show at Dock X in London. She donned baggy black jeans and a loose lace-trimmed top with the same green and white Adidas kicks.

“We found love in an artsy place 😍,” the official Instagram captioned images from the Fenty Beauty founder’s event at the time. “Last night @badgalriri visited the @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We SCREAM INTERNALLY 🤯.

Although the two artists have made a few appearances since welcoming their little bundle of joy, neither has announced their son’s name.

‘Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,’ source says We Weekly exclusively in May. “They’re keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world. »

Although they haven’t introduced their baby to the world yet, they are already thinking about growing up. The insider added that the two would likely give their son a sibling: “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body.

