Rihanna and Asap Rocky: the separated couple?

Scandal among the people! When everything seemed to be going well, a terrible rumor continues to swell in the United States. Rihanna and Asap Rocky have reportedly broken up.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky: soon to be parents

Since they formalized their relationship, Asap Rocky and Rihanna spin the love talk. An idyll that the lovers very quickly materialized with the announcement of a pregnancy! Since then, the couple has displayed their love and happiness before the eyes of the whole world. At each of his appearances, Rifi caused a sensation by proudly revealing her baby bump. We notably saw him on the cover of US Vogue. For his part, the rapper does not miss an opportunity to declare his love for his beauty. But now, today this happiness seems compromised by a dark rumor of infidelity.

A disturbing rumor

Would Asap Rocky have faulted? Hard to believe given his multiple declarations of love to the singer. However, the rumor continues to circulate. Just days away from giving birth, multiple sources reportedly revealed that the future mother would have dumped her companion. Rihanna would indeed have surprised the artist in very bad shape withAmina Muaddi. A terrible rumor since this 34-year-old designer is none other than the person responsible for creating the brand’s shoes. Fentyhired by Rihanna in December 2019.

While the rumor continues to ignite the web, the couple has not yet bothered to react. No doubt it won’t be long…

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

