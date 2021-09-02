Rihanna and ASAP Rocky together in New York: the photos of the couple

The romantic release of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky
Wednesday night, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were caught out on a romantic date in New York. An appointment with… inconvenience! Since Rihanna was blocked by the security of the club as she did not have an identity document (the video of the moment was released by the Instagram account DeuxMoi.
The footage shows Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky talking about the situation with a security man. In the end, it looks like they made it in as some fans said they saw them kissing at the bar counter. On leaving the club, then, the objectives focused on the outfits of the two: the look of Rihanna (PHOTO), completely pink Barbie except for the gold-colored sandals, could not go unnoticed, especially for the dizzying slit of the dress lightweight – a vintage Christian Dior model by John Galliano – with thin straps that the singer wore without a bra. Style enthusiasts could not fail to notice the bag, one of the many versions of the iconic Fendi Baguette in white leather decorated with beads. The gold sandals are designed by Tom Ford; the hat, on the other hand, is an Emma Brewin creation.
The mystery of the missing shark
Always looking for new details to reconstruct the love story between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, fans have identified a new element to confirm that the story between the two is going well. In addition to appearing happy and close-knit in public, it seems that on the pop star’s tattooed body a tattoo has disappeared that many linked to the former flame Drake. The design in question is a shark that appeared on the pop star’s left ankle in September 2016, a motif a few weeks later also visible on Drake’s right arm. What looked to all intents and purposes a matching tattoo now seems to have disappeared, replaced by a new rich motif that hugs the star’s ankle. Apparently the admirers are not mistaken in believing that Rihanna’s life has now made way for only one man and that the story between the two is destined to last. ASAP Rocky recently stated that Rihanna is the love of her life.