Rihanna and ASAP Rocky together in New York: the photos of the couple

The romantic release of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Wednesday night, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were caught out on a romantic date in New York. An appointment with… inconvenience! Since Rihanna was blocked by the security of the club as she did not have an identity document (the video of the moment was released by the Instagram account DeuxMoi.

The footage shows Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky talking about the situation with a security man. In the end, it looks like they made it in as some fans said they saw them kissing at the bar counter. On leaving the club, then, the objectives focused on the outfits of the two: the look of Rihanna (PHOTO), completely pink Barbie except for the gold-colored sandals, could not go unnoticed, especially for the dizzying slit of the dress lightweight – a vintage Christian Dior model by John Galliano – with thin straps that the singer wore without a bra. Style enthusiasts could not fail to notice the bag, one of the many versions of the iconic Fendi Baguette in white leather decorated with beads. The gold sandals are designed by Tom Ford; the hat, on the other hand, is an Emma Brewin creation. Loading... Advertisements