Rihanna and Asap Rocky: Young parents finally reappear, a loving and stylish couple in New York

Rihanna is discreet. Became a mother on May 13 of a little boy with her companion A$AP Rocky, she made her first official outing since the birth of her baby on July 1. And we had to wait until Friday August 12, 2022 to finally see the young parents reappear side by side. It was in the streets of New York, when they were going to have dinner together, that the singer and her companion were photographed.

In a black satin dress, perched on pumps, the young mother was radiant. The Princess of Barbados had opted for a hoodie gray to cover up, when Asap Rocky was also very stylish for this one-on-one outing. Became parents for the first time three months ago, the lovers offer themselves a little time just for them. And it’s a sexy mama that we could see on the arm of her man, in the streets of New York. A reappearance that will please the fans.

Before Riri gave birth, A$AP Rocky caused a stir when he was arrested by the police when he got off a private jet from Barbados. Rakim Mayers, his real name, was suspected of involvement in a shooting last November. But he has since been released on bail, having had to pay the sum of 550,000 dollars (500,000 euros). A few weeks earlier, he had been accused of infidelity to Rihanna, rumors since denied.

A mother who does not leave her baby

And this romantic outing in New York definitely puts an end to these rumors. The couple appeared complicit and welded, just wishing to afford a little time for them, which all young parents will be able to largely understand. Especially since like any young mother, Rihanna is totally addicted to her first child. At 34, she “is in awe of him“, said a relative of the interpreter of Diamonds. “Rihanna barely leaves him“, he added. But that evening, the baby was not there, leaving Rihanna and Asap Rocky to enjoy this suspended moment.