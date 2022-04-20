Rihanna and Beyoncé have just invested in this French brand

Destree is led by Géraldine Guyot, a graduate of Central Saint Martins.

Photo credit: Destree

Perhaps you have already heard of Destree. The French accessories brand has already been acclaimed by the fashion press. Now she can count on the support of Beyoncé and Rihanna who have just invested in the capital of the French brand. At its head, Géraldine Guyot, a graduate of the famous London school Central Saint Martins who initially wanted to pursue a career in art before finally returning to Paris and launching her fashion brand. With her co-founder Laetitia Lumbroso, they have just raised funds exclusively from women, the amount of which has not been disclosed. Initially scheduled for 2019, this fundraiser had been canceled due to the pandemic. Among the investors the venture capital company Sequoia Capital, but also Beyoncé, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Gisele Bündchen and Gabriela Hearst. The list of investors also includes Venezuelan businesswoman Carmen Busquets, actress Jessica Alba, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and venture capitalist Amy Griffin of G9 Ventures – “who all contributed a similar amount”reveals the WWD.

Beyoncé is one of the first stars to wear a Destree bag. On a whim Géraldine Guyot had decided to send her accessory to the singer’s stylist, Zerina Akers. Result: Beyoncé will be photographed with her Destree bag at New York Fashion Week. Géraldine Guyot is now settled in the big apple after having followed her husband, Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault when he accepted the position of executive vice-president, product and communication, at Tiffany & Co. The designer continues to travel back and forth between New York and Paris where the brand’s headquarters are still located. Also note that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had been seen at the wedding of Géraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault in Venice.

Initially an accessories brand, Destree released its first ready-to-wear collection in 2021.

April 20, 2022