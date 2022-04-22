Rihanna and Beyoncé invest in a French fashion brand!

Failing to play rivals on the stage, Rihanna and Beyoncé are leading a common cause by investing in a French fashion brand!

Often compared but never equaled, Beyoncé and Rihanna reign in the music industry, but not only. They are also real fashion queens and they don’t hesitate to let it be known. Moreover, they have just invested in a French brand. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The two stars each have their own brand

Rihanna’s Empire

Rihanna has several brands under her belt since stepping aside from music for a bit. Indeed, it owns Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty. Moreover, it is thanks to one of its brands that she became a billionaire.

Eh yes, his fortune is estimated at 1.7 billion dollars. Rihanna has therefore become the richest singer in the world. Just that ! This money, she owes it not to her music but to her brands.

Thus, Rihanna has done well to follow her heart and especially her passion for fashion and beauty. The star has always worked well on her looks on stage, red carpets or for the promotion of his albums.

While her fans are impatiently awaiting her new album, which should be called R9, Rihanna is taking care of her three brands. Another surprise this year is that the star revealed that she was expecting her first child with Asap Rocky. Maybe she’ll create Fenty Baby soon, as Kylie Jenner did so well before her boy arrived.

Beyoncé’s Empire

On his side, Beyoncé created her brand Ivy Park in 2016. The singer even collaborated with Adidas to release the ICY Park collection.

Together, they signed a very varied clothing collection with cycling shorts, mini-dresses or even ski suits. In short, everything to be stylish in the mountains. And to carry this campaign, Beyoncé appealed to a lot of stars like Hailey Bieber or Gucci Mane.

Besides, being singers, Rihanna and Beyoncé are true businesswomen. MCE TV tells you more!

Rihanna and Beyoncé support the DESTREE brand

The French brand of accessories Destrée founded by Géraldine Guyot and Laetitia Lumbroso in 2016, unveiled its first collection in a pop-up installed at Bon Marché in October 2021. Six months later, the brand has expanded its team and plans to open its first store in Paris, Rue du 29 Juillet, in June 2022, according to the famous WWD media.

To carry out the development of their brand, the founders appealed to many investors, including very famous female shareholders. As the interpreter of Diamonds or that of Run The World. Just that !

But how the French brand DESTREE managed to attract the attention of large stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé or Gisele Bündchen ? The answer is simple, celebrities love to find new brands to have exclusivity when they want to wear them for special occasions.

Celebrities like to invest in causes they believe are essential. Helping a French brand means a lot for those who are rare in the Paris Fashion Weeks.

Rihanna and Beyoncé are not the only ones to have invested in Destrée. There is also Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Gabriela Hearst (DA of the Chloé brand). Thanks to this enormous support, the French brand wants to achieve 80% of its turnover, as indicated by Fashion Network.

