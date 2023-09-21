Rihanna and her husband, A$AP Rocky, are introducing their second child

09/20/2023



It was announced in late August RihannaThe famous Barbados-born singer and owner of a beauty and fashion emporium has given birth to her second child.

Like the best kept secret, It turned out that the child was born earlier that month, That he was a boy and his name started with R.

This week, celebrity photographer, Miles Diggs, Released a photo in which the singer appears with her partner, fellow musician A$AP Rocky, and their two children: RZA Athelstan (16 months) and the newest member of the family, Riot Rose.

Rihanna always gives such news in a surprising manner. She did this to announce that she was pregnant, in the midst of the Super Bowl spectacle on February 13.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has not released an album since 2016. In recent years she has amassed a large fortune with successful makeup, lingerie and haute couture brands, which she promotes under her own name.

International media says this has always happened Rihanna The one who has been in charge of giving such news or exclusives under its own terms. The singer commented on the photographer’s post with the phrase: “The Meyers Boys” (The Meyers Boys) referring to her partner’s first name: Rakim Athelstan Meyers.

It didn’t take long for reactions to this revelation of the new member of the family to arrive: “Tenderness overload,” wrote New York tattoo artist Elena Wedderburn, or “Adopt me,” read the account of the Tidal music service.