News

Rihanna and her pajamas that leave little to the imagination

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

To transgressive, eccentric, stunning looks, Rihanna has always accustomed us. Also this time, the 33-year-old singer didn’t contradict herself, but this time she decided to do it in a completely new way. Not with a dress slipping on red carpet, or with an outfit exhibited on the streets of the city, but with a particular designer pajamas Savage x Fenty – her lingerie brand.

Through the Instagram profile, RiRi showed two different outfits of the new line of patterned pajamas tartan – typical of Scottish Highland wool fabrics.

Rihanna in Savage x Fenty pajamas (Instagram: @badgalriri)

If the first one already strikes, with the blue plaid shorts with a lace belt and a matching bra, it is in particular the second to leave you speechless: still checked shirt and, above all, trousers with a deep neckline on the back that leaves the so-called «side B“.

Rihanna in Savage x Fenty pajamas (Instagram: @badgalriri)

What is striking – in addition to the evidence – is how, always from his profile, the artist promotes the garment: with a simple link – and so far nothing strange – but that refer to the size shopping page from L up.

The trousers on sale on the Savage X Fenty website for € 51.76

All to remain in perfect harmony with the concept and mission with which his brand was created: trust and inclusiveness, beyond any gender or size.

And, once again, Rihanna offers a life lesson more than a lesson in style.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Brian Cox considers Johnny Depp an “overrated” actor

October 30, 2021

Jennifer Fox will produce the 12th edition of the Governors Awards

October 26, 2021

Die In A Gunfight: the trailer of the film with Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta

September 4, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy: Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel have never been on set

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button