Rihanna and her pajamas that leave little to the imagination

To transgressive, eccentric, stunning looks, Rihanna has always accustomed us. Also this time, the 33-year-old singer didn’t contradict herself, but this time she decided to do it in a completely new way. Not with a dress slipping on red carpet, or with an outfit exhibited on the streets of the city, but with a particular designer pajamas Savage x Fenty – her lingerie brand.

Through the Instagram profile, RiRi showed two different outfits of the new line of patterned pajamas tartan – typical of Scottish Highland wool fabrics.

Rihanna in Savage x Fenty pajamas (Instagram: @badgalriri)

If the first one already strikes, with the blue plaid shorts with a lace belt and a matching bra, it is in particular the second to leave you speechless: still checked shirt and, above all, trousers with a deep neckline on the back that leaves the so-called «side B“.

Rihanna in Savage x Fenty pajamas (Instagram: @badgalriri)

What is striking – in addition to the evidence – is how, always from his profile, the artist promotes the garment: with a simple link – and so far nothing strange – but that refer to the size shopping page from L up.

The trousers on sale on the Savage X Fenty website for € 51.76

All to remain in perfect harmony with the concept and mission with which his brand was created: trust and inclusiveness, beyond any gender or size.

And, once again, Rihanna offers a life lesson more than a lesson in style.