Rihanna and her particular desires for pregnant women

The R&B singer Rihanna is pregnant and she confides in her cravings and her rather particular eating habits during her pregnancy.

Rihanna’s Weird Cravings

Rihanna proves to us that she is a person like the others with particular desires during her pregnancy. The singer fell in love with the tangerineswhich she eats by the dozen and especially that she tastes with a pinch of salt ! She also entrusts to our colleagues from vogue American that she consumes them with “salt and only saltbecause on theBarbados Islandwe take our fruits to the ocean and we dip them in it“. And Rihanna stays true to her word, during her vacation in Barbados last April, paparazzi photographed her at the beach enjoying soak a mango in ocean water before eating it.

His way of eating fruit panics the canvas. Some are offended by putting salt on fruit while others defend Rihanna’s recipe body and soul. Even though salt can indeed enhance the taste from some fruits like pineapple or balance the taste others, like grapefruit, should still be consumed in moderation.

But his new habits don’t stop there. The others are still less strange. The pop star always tells vogue that her tastes have completely changed and that she now loves sweets: “usually i hate desserts but suddenly you come up to me with chocolate covered donuts and you have my heart forever“.