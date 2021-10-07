Rihanna and John Mayer Spark are rumored to team up after seeing them at dinner together

Instagram

The “We Found Love” singer and “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer were spotted eating together at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, leaving fans wondering about their new music.

Rihanna And John Mayer Maybe they are working on their future collaboration. The hit producer of “We Found Love” and the singer of “New Light” left fans to wonder about the new music after the two were spotted having dinner together.

On Tuesday, October 5, Fenty Beauty and another pop artist were spotted dining at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. In the photos that surfaced online, both singers kept their casual looks for their night out.

Rihanna is wearing a brown t-shirt and a cardigan with wide leg jeans. To complete her look, the umbrella hit maker accessorized her outfit with loads of huge necklaces hanging around her neck. Meanwhile, John wore a buttoned jacket, white shirt and baggy pants. The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer also wore a black mask for the occasion.

Upon learning of their late night releases, some of their fans have speculated that the two are working on their new music, although no confirmation has been given. One fan added: “Maybe let’s sing a song together,” while another shouted “Cooperate!” A third fan fully endorsed the speculation saying “I am here for this”. While the fourth commentary text, “Omg a collaboration”.

Rihanna and John have known each other since 2009, when they were photographed together at the VEVO launch party in New York. Then in 2013, they got even closer because John was out with his then-girlfriend and best friend of Rihanna. Katy Perry.

Then, in 2018, John was interviewed on a Billboard article in which he liked Rihanna, noting how much he liked her professionally. “If you told me Rihanna was on Easter Island now, I’d say, ‘It feels right.'” The Slow Dancing in a Burning Room singer said he is a circadian rhythm artist that I love. He then added: “He’s like a blind boy, blind boy.” He might call you at four in the morning. This is an artist ”.