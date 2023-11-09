Rihanna and Justin Bieber producer accused of sexual harassment

Businessman LA Reid, one of two former jury members on The X Factor (2011–2013), was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee. Musician and executive involved in the careers of Justin Bieber and Rihanna, among other celebrities. In a move in federal district court in Manhattan, prosecutors alleged that she was attacked twice while working at Arista Records in 2001, and that Reed promised her a successful career in the music industry. According to The Guardian, this may have changed after considering his sexual desires.

He said the first incident occurred after starting out as a contract at Arista Records, when Justin Bieber’s former businessman was still the company’s executive chef. The first sexual assault occurred on a private plane while the professional was traveling to Puerto Rico in January of that year. She claimed that the second incident occurred a few months later during a car trip to an event in New York.

The alleged victim also alleges that the former CEO cut off her orchestra and daxou na “geladera”, or she claims, hindered her “seasonal trajectory” in the music world. L.A. Reed is being sued for unspecified value and punitive damages under a new New York law passed last year that allows victims of sexual abuse one year to sue even after the original statute of limitations. The last deadline in this case is November 24.

He says, “This trial is not just about the horrific physical attacks she endured, but also about two irreparable damages caused to the rare and storied career of an extraordinary talent.” L.A. Reed stepped down as CEO of Epic Records in 2017. Epic Records and Arista Records are both subsidiaries of Sony Music.

At the time of the event, Reed responded to the allegations in The New York Times: “I am proud of my history of promoting, supporting and advancing women in all the companies I have directed. “Despite this, if you have ever said anything that could be misinterpreted, we apologize without any reservation.”

Reed is best known for his part in the American version of The X Factor during the show’s first two seasons. He also works with world-renowned musicians such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Usher, Pink and Mariah Carey.

Work with Justin Bieber and Rihanna

In her book of memories, LA Reid first met Justin Bieber in 2008, when Usher left the singer, who was barely 14 years old, at the desk of Island Def Jam Records. Reed’s first thought was that “Garotto was lovely, in the way a woman can be beautiful and men rarely know.” It is noteworthy that LA Reed was one of the first businessmen to bet on Bieber, and he also bet on Rihanna in her career.

The Barbados singer performed a hit song by Beyoncé at a special audition held for the company in February 2005. On this occasion, he also sang his first two hit songs, which he put on replay. These and other stories are recounted in L.A. Reed’s book of memoirs, Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who’s Next.