Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky: romantic date in Miami

Romantic and carefree evening for the pop star who is now a steady couple with the rapper

A dinner in Miami for a special occasion at the World Famous House of Mac. Like that Rihanna and the rapper ASAP Rocky they had a pleasant evening after he performed at the Rolling Loud Festival. The magazine “Page Six” reported some photos of the dinner and the evening spent by the couple, who then posed with the owner of the restaurant.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are inseparable

The two have now been a steady couple for a few months, and have been photographed in public, together, very often. Walking around New York or during events, video clips and festivals, the two almost never leave.

Rihanna also has a role in the next music video of ASAP Rocky and the rapper himself, in an interview with “GQ”, said that the singer has “absolutely” influenced the album “All Smiles”, soon to be released. “I think it’s important to have someone you can compare yourself with, to have a point of view on your ideas,” Rocky said again.

Last May it was Asap himself, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to formalize their relationship. “It is much, much better. When you found your person, she is worth a million people, ”he said.

