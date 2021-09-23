Rihanna and the new leggings for Fenty Savage: it’s war on the web

Rihanna invents one more than the devil every day. To the registry office Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the beautiful Barbadian singer launched her beauty line a few years ago Fenty, name inspired by your surname. The line ranges from skincare products, to fashion, to lingerie. And it is precisely the latter that has fomented a debate on the web, started by a TikTok user recognized as @fathermarge. This girl would post a video where commented the new leggings of the Savage x Fenty line, who are… well… savage. They leave little to the imagination, that’s it. But then again, it’s not like Rihanna has ever been Miss Sobriety, so it’s hardly surprising.

The Olsen sisters: the unprecedented details on their fashion line | READ

These, in fact, they would leave side B in the sunlight, “Covered” only by some crossed laces. “The situation is getting out of hand,” said the tiktoker as she commented on the boss, showing a pair of lilac-colored leggings from the “sculatura” important. Soon after, the video went viral, earning more than 3.3 million views and a flood of perplexing comments. The video was later deleted by the girl herself, but by now it had exploded online and many people reposted it to have their say.

Kate Moss tattoo artist: the new desire of the former model | READ more

In the midst of the perplexities, there are also those who appreciated: another user, known on TikTok as @sweet_thang_ reposted @fathermarge’s video, adding the comment: “Can we normalize the cracks on the butt?“And continued” The butt crack is sexy, the butt crack is awesome. ” While it may be a plausible kind of comment in the world of “come on, we’re in 2021”, it is not surprising the negative reaction of several other people. And for the uninitiated, the same Savage line includes other lingerie elements that instead of showing the back … show the front! But are we sure this turmoil is justified?

Loading... Advertisements

Yuri Pennisi is the new Love Island Italia bombshell: will she be able to conquer the hearts of lovers? | READ

Rihanna and the Savage leggings: read the package insert carefully

In all this chaos, in fact, there is an underlying problem: these leggings have been interpreted as leggings to wear during the day, to go to train or go shopping; in reality, however, the description on the site presents them as “night leggings“. In short, they are nothing more than pajamas! A little unusual, for sure, but in a way it helps a lot of girls to feel sexier than ever. Moral of the story: don’t judge the book by its cover (or the leggings on side B).