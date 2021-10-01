Rihanna and the new Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video

The robe will also be Rihanna’s new uniform, but Savage x Fenty’s sexiest pieces are still an integral part of her home wardrobe. On Instagram, she regularly previews the new models of her line, showing off lace bras, or posing on the balcony of her house wearing only transparent briefs and an emerald necklace. His selfies, not at all artificial, instead project a spontaneous sensuality. And that ease that transpires from his photos is the same that he wants women who wear his clothes to have. Once upon a time, lingerie marketing was based only on unreal fantasies, but what Rihanna wants is to make everyone feel desirable. “We always think of those women who have never felt sexy in the way society wants and expects“, explains. “We want them to feel this as their safe space, and for us to understand them, and to be with them.” This is why she wanted to make this year’s Savage show even more inclusive by recruiting body-positive super star Lizzo and big screen icon Demi Moore, 57, as models. “Inclusion is the key thing“, He says. “I choose the models according to the feelings they give me. I don’t care about size, body type or skin color, I celebrate all types of women “.

And for the many Savage x Fenty fans who love the brand for this inclusive spirit, and for the sensual models, the show will be a real joy. Full of music, choreography and cheeky sex appeal, the event comes at a time when many really need to cheer themselves up. The energy that a little pleasure like watching a beautiful fashion show on the laptop, or wearing a slightly risque piece of lingerie is something that the creator of Savage has quite clear. 2020, despite all its difficulties, for Rihanna is a time of maximum creativity and joy, and the singer has every intention of continuing to make good use of it. “I pay attention to the things that make me happy, I appreciate the little things and take advantage of doing them now that I have time to do them,” he says. “Finding my peace and my happiness was very inspiring, everything else flows from there, and in a beautiful way.”

Loading... Advertisements

This article was originally published on Vogue.com