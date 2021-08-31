Rihanna, Annette’s director talks about the scene written for her and then cut

Leos Carax, director of Annette, said that in the script of the musical there was also a scene written specifically for Rihanna, cut following the singer’s refusal to take part in the project. The film in question premiered at Cannes 2021 and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

In 2017, Rihanna’s fans enthusiastically welcomed the news reported by Variety that the Barbadian singer was part of Annette, the musical drama of Leos Carax. Rihanna’s team, however, quickly denied the report, confirming to the press that the pop star would not appear in the film.

Now, four years later, after Annette premiered at the latest Cannes Film Festival, director Carax has given an interview to USA Today, in which he confirmed that he actually wrote a part in Annette’s screenplay. specifically for Rihanna. The part was equivalent to a cameo in which the singer performed with the character who lends her name to the film, who has a real vocal gift. Rihanna, however, turned down the role. “It was a small part written especially for her“Carax said of the cameo, adding:”She should have played herself. When little Annette becomes famous, there is a duet with Rihanna. But then the latter feels overshadowed“.

Annette opened the Cannes Film Festival 2021, garnering a large number of positive reviews. Both Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in Annette and play a comedian and an opera singer respectively, whose love story leads to the birth of a special being. The film features original songs written by the Sparks, the band that worked on Annette with Carax for nearly a decade. Speaking with IndieWire, the Sparks revealed that the origins of the film go back to a musical discarded by Tim Burton. “The first time we wrote a full-blown musical film was our adaptation of ‘Mai, the Psychic Girl’ for Tim Burton, but it wasn’t made.“said Ron Mael, adding:”We learned from that experience how to incorporate dialogue into a musical setting that feels naturalistic while remaining stylized. It’s something we really like“.