Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Sportswear Collection

The lingerie brand of Rihanna, Savage X Fenty will venture into the world of activewear, the singer announced on Wednesday.

Savage X Fenty releases new clothing line

The news was leaked ahead of the brand’s upcoming show, which is set to take place in November. “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport“, said Rihanna at Vogue in a new interview published on Wednesday. “For me, it was all about fit and fabric, and I let Adam Selman play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and hook you up, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole collection.“

As you can understand, Rihanna was assisted by the designer Adam Selman. The two previously worked together on a capsule collection Savage X Fenty on Valentine’s Day in 2020.”It’s the perfect marriage of lingerie-inspired clothing that’s unlike any other on the market.“, Selman told Vogue. “We wanted to create something unique and bold that could speak to customers, but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us.“

“Sometimes when innovation and technology is used in clothing, it gets very technical – I wanted it to stay invisible and sexy, so you could feel it, but not notice it visually“, he added. “It’s got everything we know and love about Savage X Fenty – it’s disruptive, inclusive, bold and sexy, yet powerful and playful all at the same time.“

Selman had also worked with Rihanna on the iconic nude dress of the CFDA Awards 2014.