Rihanna announces that a new song will be released soon

Rihanna literally thrilled fans once again, surprisingly announcing that she could release a new single very soon. The revelation took place in the online magazine Access Hollywood , simultaneously with the mysterious comments made on Instagram . With a special video, the singer warmly thanked the fans who, after 5 years, still support her album “ Anti ”, Relegating him to a special place in the American ranking Billboard 200 . Stable in the rank since January 2016, this historical result pays off Rihanna the first black artist to ever reach such a milestone.

A new single announced as a surprise on Instagram

It is with impatience that fans await the release of his ninth album. The 33-year-old singer, icon of Barbados, did not comment on the matter but revealed that it could release one new song very early. In his message on Instagram he wrote, to thank the fans: “I am grateful to the Most High for putting these very strong supporters in my circle”, to which he then added “Congratulations to everyone who contributed to this era, thank you team”. The post in question unleashed, within a few minutes, an avalanche of likes and shares from all over the world, as well as the dear affection of the newly appointed fans.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has spoken out about the release of new music. Last July 2020, in an interview with Access Hollywood had declared that: “I can’t wait to release something new, of which I am really proud and enthusiastic”, giving the idea that everything was practically ready. “Most likely all of this will happen much sooner than my supporters think,” but the singer said that at the moment she doesn’t feel like rushing and that she is sure her fans will understand this choice.