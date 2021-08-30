Rihanna announces the arrival of a new perfume

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, this is the name at the registry office, is ready for a new success in the world of fashion
In the past few hours, the pop star, model, actress and entrepreneur announced the arrival of a new fragrance through two shots shared on the Instagram profile that boasts more than one hundred and two million followers who follow his life every day between photo shoots and work commitments.
Rihanna, the post on Instagram
During the years Robyn Rihanna Fenty, this is the name in the registry office, has established herself as one of the most loved, popular and followed stars of the golden world of Hollywood. A little while ago the voice of Shut Up And Drive revealed the distribution of a new fragrance through a post that immediately wowed the public enough to count at the moment. over four and a half million likes.
The artist (PHOTO) announced the arrival of a perfume through two black and white shots that see it as the protagonist. No information regarding the possible date of arrival of the fragrance on the market, at this point there is nothing left to do but wait to know all the details.
Rihanna, class 1988, is among the most successful artists of recent years. The pop star has been able to conquer the public with albums and songs that can climb the charts internationally, among her most loved records stand out Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R And Loud.
As for the individual, we find SOS, Disturbia, I love you, We Found Love with Calvin Harris And Diamonds.