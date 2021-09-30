News

Rihanna apologizes to the Muslim community

Un involuntary error, an oversight. For using a song that included verses from a hadith during the Savage x Fenty fashion show, collection of traditions and sayings of the Prophet Mohammed, Rihanna publicly apologized. A duty given that the Muslim community immediately expressed its discontent with the star.

The offending moment can be seen on Amazon Prime – the broadcasting venue of his show: it is a passage in which models in lingerie of the brand launched by Rihanna they danced to the tune of Doom, 2016 passage by Coucou Chloe, which includes verses from an Islamic hadith.

Rihanna: “I don’t play disrespecting God”

Rihanna

Rihanna’s apology post (Instagram photo @badgalriri)

“I would like to thank the Muslim community for reporting a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our show Savage x Fenty”: thus begins the post of apology published by Rihanna on Instagram. “I would like, more importantly, apologize to you for this mistake honest but reckless. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters and I am incredibly saddened!Continues the diva.

He then explains that there is nothing religious or offensive in his art: “I don’t play with any kind of disrespect for God or religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! From now on we will make sure that nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and your understanding ».

The social apologies of the author of the song

Then it was also to take the field apologizing singer Coucou Chloe who explained on Twitter that her song with verses from an Islamic hadith “will be urgently removed from all streaming platforms“. “I want to deeply apologize for the offense caused by the vocal samples used in my song Doom. The song was created using samples of Baile Funk songs that I found online.

At the time, I did not know that these used the text of an Islamic hadithThe musician wrote on Twitter on Monday. Concluding: “I take full responsibility for the fact that I have not researched these words correctly and I want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain it to me,” tweeted Coucou Chloe.

