Rihanna appears indoors at Paris Fashion Week | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Barbadian singer, Rihanna, became the most flirtatious pregnant woman and the fashion at the Dior show Fashion Week from Parisusing a set of interiors Blacks with which he showed us his figure.

On several occasions he has shown us that despite what he is pregnant She will continue with her social life, attending the events to which she is invited, currently getting closer to being a mother for the first time with the rapper A$AP Rocky.

He has also put well on high is a man like fashion designeralso showing that she has managed to make some impressive combinations and show off in a way that seems to be creating a new trend, a flirty and stylish pregnant look.

On this occasion, the cameramen could not help but take many photographs from different angles, the fashion week in paris He received the famous with open arms and of course he was left with the attention of practically all those present and Internet users.

The famous creator of your brand Savage x Fenty She has always shared her great taste for fashion with us and now with this new trend with which she seems to be surpassing herself, already being captured on several occasions with quite striking and well-made outfits.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLIRTY PHOTO OF RIRI

Rihanna showed us how serious she is about setting trends as a fashionable pregnant woman.



Rihanna has been in trends for a long time, right now her fans are more than happy for her in this new stage of life, wishing her to enjoy and continue sharing her great taste around the world.

In addition, we have excellent news, the singer revealed that her return to music could be very soon, just when she has her baby, many wondered if she would not want to give her little one some time, something that will probably be done, but always with the focus to return with new music soon.

We will continue to share his news and of course the time he makes the official announcement with the date of his return, surely something will come that will be totally exciting for his followers and admirers.