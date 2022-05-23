Rihanna approached by Dacia to get likes on Facebook!

Rihanna, just a mom, was approached by Dacia. In exchange for a collab, the brand offers the star the car of their choice!

While Rihanna gave birth to her first child a few days ago, the brand Dacia approached the star for a collab. The goal ? Get 10,000 likes on a Facebook post in exchange for the car of your choice. A partnership deemed too easy by many fans. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Rihanna: mom for a few days

At last ! Rihanna gave birth of her first child May 13, 2022 and he’s a baby boy. It was one of the most anticipated births of 2022 and she’s already making the buzz !

First, Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex reacted to childbirth of the star. First buzz! The singer released a single ” Congratulation “ on his social networks. However, it was enough to ignite the Web.

Next, Rihanna was spotted for the first time since giving birth. Second buzz! The singer strolled through West Hollywood. Even if she was alone, without her darling or even her baby, it created many reactions from fans.

Finally, a source close to the star confessed that the young mother was very protective with her baby. “Rihanna is already so protective, she makes sure everyone washes their hands, wears masks, doesn’t get too close to the baby’s face,” she confided. It was too much info for the fans. Everyone is dying to know more!

One thing is certain, Rihanna is therefore in the spotlight at the moment. A success that has not escaped the brands. This is how Dacia, a renowned European car brand, contacted the interpreter ofUmbrella for a partnership. MCE TV tells you more!

A partnership with Dacia?

Dacia wants to collaborate with Rihanna, but with conditions that are surprising to say the least. Indeed, for this collab, the darling of Asap Rocky would not have to make a post or even appear in a pub.

No, if she accepts, she would only have to convince 10,000 people to like a post Facebook. In exchange, the brand offered him to leave with the car of his choice. Much too easy according to the fans!

Result, this collab is criticized by many Dacia consumers. Indeed, earning 10,000 likes for a post when Rihanna soon has 130 million subscribers on instagramthat seems a bit ridiculous.

In addition, the star has a two million dollar car collection. A collection which notably contains a Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren or even a Porsche 997 Turbo. Fans are therefore rightly wondering what Rihanna would do with a Dacia.

Finally, if Riri wanted a new car, she could have bought it on her own, it’s not the wallet the problem. And for proof, despite the fact that she has not released anything since 2016, the singer has already sold over 200,000 albums since the beginning of this year 2022. Just that!

All coupled with a baby who has just been born, there is little chance that Rihanna will accept the proposal from Dacia. For the moment, the young mother has not spoken on the subject. That said, this story intrigues fans a lot. To be continued !

